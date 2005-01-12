TNT Green-Lights Drama Duo

Turner Network Television has green-lit two new original recurring dramas, The Closer, starring Kyra Sedgwick, and Rush, starring Gary Cole, according to Michael Wright, senior vice president of original programming for the network, who outlined the shows to an audience at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

Both shows will receive a 13-episode order and will premiere in summer 2005.

The Closer is a police drama about a detective who transfers from Atlanta to LA to head a special unit of the LAPD on sensitive, high-profile murder cases.

It will be produced by the Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Duff (The DA, The Agency) and Nip/Tuck's Greer Shephard and Michael Robin will executive produce the series.

Rush is about an elite crime-fighting team, made up of federal and local law enforcement agencies, which works undercover to nab LA's 100 most-wanted fugitives. Joining Cole (The West Wing, Office Space) are Rashida Jones (Boston Public) and an ensemble cast.

The new dramas are TNT's latest effort to establish itself as a home for drama (co-owned TBS the comedy outlet in the Jack Spratt arrangement). TNT rebranded itself with the tagline "We Are Drama" to showcase off-net dramas like Law & Order and Without a Trace, as well as movies and sports.

The network's TCA presentation focused on Into the West, its upcoming 12-hour epic on the exploration of the American wilderness, which is executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

TNT is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, a Time Warner company.

