TNT Expands PGA Coverage
TNT says it will add an hour of weekend coverage to its airing of the first two rounds and first parts of the final two rounds of the PGA championship (Aug. 17-20 at the Medinah, Ill.Country Club.
It will be the 15th year it has covered part of the tournament, but the first in which it will remove the half-hour bumper between its coverage and that of CBS on the weekend (accounting for the extra hour), creating a "seamless" bridge between the two networks.
Turner Sports President David Levy said throwing it "to our friends at CBS seems like as close to a gimme as you’ll get in sports television.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.