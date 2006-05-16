TNT Expands PGA Coverage

TNT says it will add an hour of weekend coverage to its airing of the first two rounds and first parts of the final two rounds of the PGA championship (Aug. 17-20 at the Medinah, Ill.Country Club.

It will be the 15th year it has covered part of the tournament, but the first in which it will remove the half-hour bumper between its coverage and that of CBS on the weekend (accounting for the extra hour), creating a "seamless" bridge between the two networks.

Turner Sports President David Levy said throwing it "to our friends at CBS seems like as close to a gimme as you’ll get in sports television.”