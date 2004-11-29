TNT to Encore TBS Reality Show

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. is determined to get viewers hooked on its version of Gilligan’s Island.

TBS will debut reality show The Real Gilligan’s Island Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. (EST) and will rerun the two-hour premiere at 11 p.m. To scoop up more eyeballs, sister network Turner Network Television will rerun the episode at 10 p.m.

“Our research indicates that reality series do best when a large number of people catch them from the very beginning, when the concept of the series is laid out and all of the fascinating participants are introduced,” says Steve Koonin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of TBS and TNT, in a statement.

The Real Gilligan’s Island, produced by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, re-created the show’s cast through a nationwide talent search. The twist is that two teams of castaways—who do not know the other team exists—set sail on the S.S. Minnow and wash up on a deserted island. The castaways will compete against their counterparts for a spot in the final cast that will try to get off the island.

The series is produced by Telepictures Productions with Next Entertainment. Sherwood Schwartz, creator of the original Gilligan’s Island, and his son Lloyd Schwartz are executive producers. Lisa Levenson and Scott Jeffress co-executive-produce for Next Entertainment. Turner corporate cousin Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will sell the international format rights.