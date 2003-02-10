TNT dunks with All-Star ratings

Turner Network Television tipped off its first National Basketball Association All-Star Game Sunday night to a stunning 9.8

overnight Nielsen Media Research rating in metered markets.

It was the highest-rated basketball game ever on cable, according to Turner

Broadcasting System Inc.

TNT also pulled down big ratings for the NBA's All-Star Saturday festivities --

a 4.7 overnight rating, up from a 3.5 last year.

The late-night helping of Cartoon Network's "Adult Swim" cartoons after the

postgame show on TNT earned a 1.8 overnight in metered

markets.