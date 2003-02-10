TNT dunks with All-Star ratings
Turner Network Television tipped off its first National Basketball Association All-Star Game Sunday night to a stunning 9.8
overnight Nielsen Media Research rating in metered markets.
It was the highest-rated basketball game ever on cable, according to Turner
Broadcasting System Inc.
TNT also pulled down big ratings for the NBA's All-Star Saturday festivities --
a 4.7 overnight rating, up from a 3.5 last year.
The late-night helping of Cartoon Network's "Adult Swim" cartoons after the
postgame show on TNT earned a 1.8 overnight in metered
markets.
