TNT To Cross Promote Just Legal

The WB is looking for a cross-promotional boost from co-owned TNT, but arguably at the expense of the show's debut on its own air.

The cable net will re-run the premiere of The WB's new drama, Just Legal, at 10 p.m. Oct. 3, just an hour after the show debuts on The WB.

Curiously, The WB was touting the TNT run by pointing to its "powerhouse" lead-in, Law & Order, which of course would be providing that power at the same time 9-10 p.m., that the WB was ostensibly trying to get people to watch the show on its own air.

Maybe not so curiously after all. The WB is hoping the one-time shot will pay long-term dividends. "TNT viewers who love Law & Order will greatly enjoy this new series and we hope to convert them into long-term fans of our first Jerry Bruckheimer series," said said David Janollari, president, entertainment, at The WB.

And TNT could probably give up a few viewers to its 9-10 p.m. Law & Order to help out The WB. The cable net runs the show five times a day, including three in a row from 7 to 10 p.m.