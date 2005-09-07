TNT Covers NBA Relief Game

TNT will televise an NBA-sanctioned all-star game to benefit hurricane victims, hosted by TNT analyst and former Houston Rocket Kenny Smith.

The 11 p.m. NYT game is being played at the Toyota Center in Houston, with players handing out donated goods to shelters in the area prior to the game.

Among the 20 or so players scheduled to appear include Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Alonzo Mourning, Steve Francis and Dwayne Stoudemire. Together they have pledged to donate over $1 million as a group.

All ticket proceeds will go to relief efforts, with special arrangements made for hurricane victims to attend the game.