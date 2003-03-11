TNT continues ratings reign

Buoyed by big ratings for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Law &

Order reruns, Turner Network Television claimed the top spot in last week's cable Nielsen Media Research ratings.

For the week of March 2 through 9, TNT averaged a 2.2 rating in prime time with

2.5 million viewers.

The SAG Awards harvested a 4.1 rating March 9 with 4.8 million viewers, and

six episodes of Law & Order grabbed marks above a 2.5,

according to Nielsen data from Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and ABC Cable

Networks Group.

Fox News Channel claimed second place with a stunning 2.0 prime-time average.

Fox News attracted an average of 2.2 million viewers.

Its coverage of President Bush's March 6 press conference notched a

blistering 4.6 rating.

Viewers stuck around for Fox's post-speech analysis (4.9) and a

special live O'Reilly Factor (3.9).

Nickelodeon finished the week in the third spot with a 1.7 average in prime time.

USA Network followed with a 1.6, and Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, TBS

Superstation and Lifetime Television (continuing its recent slide) each finished with 1.5

ratings.

Cable News Network, Sci Fi Channel and The Learning Channel each turned in 1.1 averages. TLC's March 8 series

premiere of its new reality show, What Not to Wear, earned a 3.1

rating.