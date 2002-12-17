Trending

A TNT Christmas in Washington

By

President Bush, first Lady Laura Bush and a record number of presidential
family members joined AOL Time Warner Inc. chairman Steve Case and CEO Richard
Parsons Sunday night at the taping of Turner Network Television's (nee NBC's) Christmas in Washington
special.

The president's appearance in the holiday special, including joining in the
final carol of the evening, has been a tradition in Washington for two decades.

The show -- hosted by Dawson's Creek's Katie Holmes and featuring the
music of, among others, Brooks & Dunn, Alison Krauss, Brian Setzer, Lee Ann
Womack, Dr. John and Yolanda Adams -- aired Sunday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST on the
cable channel.