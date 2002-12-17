A TNT Christmas in Washington

President Bush, first Lady Laura Bush and a record number of presidential

family members joined AOL Time Warner Inc. chairman Steve Case and CEO Richard

Parsons Sunday night at the taping of Turner Network Television's (nee NBC's) Christmas in Washington

special.

The president's appearance in the holiday special, including joining in the

final carol of the evening, has been a tradition in Washington for two decades.

The show -- hosted by Dawson's Creek's Katie Holmes and featuring the

music of, among others, Brooks & Dunn, Alison Krauss, Brian Setzer, Lee Ann

Womack, Dr. John and Yolanda Adams -- aired Sunday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST on the

cable channel.