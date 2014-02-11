TNT Cancels 'Mob City'

TNT has canceled Mob City, the period crime drama from The Walking Dead creator Frank Darabont.

"Mob City was created as a three-week television event and we are incredibly proud of the six hours we presented of this remarkable drama," said a TNT spokesperson. "Although the ratings of the limited series haven't warranted more hours we are eager to work with Frank Darabont again and were delighted to bring the vibrant world of Mob City to life."

Mob City, which was set in 1940s Los Angeles, aired on the network in three two-hour installments. The Dec. 4 premiere averaged 2.3 million total viewers.

Michael Wright, president of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM, told B&C in December prior to the series' launch that Mob City represented a necessary departure from the programming norm at TNT.

"It's a programming mistake to put all of your eggs in one programming basket," said Wright. "You don't want to be the procedural network. As much as we love our procedurals we think it makes a lot of sense to offer your audience a variety of entertainment."