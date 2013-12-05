TNT Draws 2.3 Million for 'Mob City' Premiere

TNT's two-hour Mob City premiere averaged 2.3 million total viewers on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen.

The opening was far less than what TNT has drawn for its regular brand of procedurals. Among the net's targeted adults 25-54 demo, Mob City drew 875,000. TNT expects numbers to grow substantially once DVR, VOD and mobile viewing are counted.

Mob City represented a departure from TNT's usual strategy by airing the entire six-episode season over a three-week span. In an interview with B&C, Turner programming head Michael Wright said the show was designed to play to viewers' binge-viewing desire.

Mob City will air two more two-hour installments Dec. 11 and 18.