TNT Begins With Its Largest NBA Opening Night Ever

TNT tipped off the NBA season with its most-watched opening night in its 26 seasons.

The

Oct. 27 doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers

and the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers averaged a 2.3 U.S.

rating, 2.7 cable rating and 3.7 million watchers, according to Nielsen

data. The telecasts marked the network's top doubleheader since Feb. 2,

1996, with the Cavaliers-Phoenix Suns and Lakers-Chicago Bulls,

featuring Michael Jordan, according to network officials. The strong

performance followed the most-watched NBA regular season in Turner

Broadcasting's 26 years with the pro basketball league.

The

Celtics-Cavaliers game on Tuesday delivered a 2.6 U.S. household

rating, 3.0 cable mark, 4.02 million viewers and 2.98 million

households. The match-up earned a 20.0 rating in the Cleveland market

and an 8.3 rating in the Boston DMA.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com