TNT Begins With Its Largest NBA Opening Night Ever
TNT tipped off the NBA season with its most-watched opening night in its 26 seasons.
The
Oct. 27 doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers
and the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers averaged a 2.3 U.S.
rating, 2.7 cable rating and 3.7 million watchers, according to Nielsen
data. The telecasts marked the network's top doubleheader since Feb. 2,
1996, with the Cavaliers-Phoenix Suns and Lakers-Chicago Bulls,
featuring Michael Jordan, according to network officials. The strong
performance followed the most-watched NBA regular season in Turner
Broadcasting's 26 years with the pro basketball league.
The
Celtics-Cavaliers game on Tuesday delivered a 2.6 U.S. household
rating, 3.0 cable mark, 4.02 million viewers and 2.98 million
households. The match-up earned a 20.0 rating in the Cleveland market
and an 8.3 rating in the Boston DMA.
