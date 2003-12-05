TNT, BBC Team Up on Terrorist Drama

TNT and the BBC are partnering on a new terrorism-themed six-hour series, The Grid, starring former ER star Julianna Margulies and The Practice’s Dylan McDermott. Production on the series is slated to begin early next year in Toronto.

Marguiles and McDermott will play American counter-terrorism experts teaming with British agents trying to smoke out a terrorist cell. The project is being produced with Fox Television Studios and Carnival Films.