TNT Announces Batch Of ‘Wedding Day' Sponsors

TNT's first-ever unscripted drama, Wedding Day, has launched a number of custom promotions with sponsors as the new series prepares to march down the aisle. Nationwide Insurance, CoverGirl, Olay, Crest, Comfort Inn Hotels and David's Bridal have all been named as sponsors for show content as well as online content at TNT.com.

"Wedding Day offers the opportunity for our clients to play a meaningful role in one of the most memorable moments of a couple's life together," said Katherine Johnson, senior VP of Turner Entertainment Promotions and Marketing. "Each brand's message is integrated into the show's overall theme and marketing outreach. We anticipate viewers will appreciate the relevant connection between these brands and our deserving couple's exciting experiences surrounding the big day."

Nationwide is giving couples who appear in three separate episodes of the show a $10,000 check on behalf of the company. One couple uses the money towards a room that helps a bride with physical rehabilitation as she recovers from an accident. Another couple uses the money as a down payment for a new home. Mark Burnett Productions is also producing custom on-air vignettes for Nationwide.

CoverGirl, Olay, and Crest Whitestrips complement the program with each brand being featured in select episodes. In one episode, Olay sponsors a spa treatment for a bridal party.

Comfort Inn hotels serve as the hotel for the families during the wedding festivities.

David's Bridal gets brand presence by hosting the bride and bridal party when they get fitted for wedding wear.

The show premieres June 16 at 8 p.m.