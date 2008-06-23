TNT, Acura Start with Blank Slate

TNT and Acura are teaming up on "microsodes" of a new series, Blank Slate, 20 episodes of which will run in TNT programming and online starting in September.

The series is from Dean Devlin (Independence Day), who will also produce a two-hour Blank Slate movie that Devlin's Electronic Entertainment will get to shop internationally.

Starting Sept. 9 and continuing over four Tuesday and Wednesday nights through Sept. 17, five two-minute episodes will air during back-to-back episodes of Law & Order from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Two episodes will air in the first two commercial "pods" of the first L&O and three in the second. The episodes may run longer online.

TNT will also try to drive viewers to the short-form series/Acura brand placement via on-air tune-in spots, on-air billboards during L&O and on-air "surf-in" spots sending viewers to a microsite that will feature the broadband versions after they air.

Blank Slate is part of a larger on-air ad buy for Acura, and its cars will be featured prominently in the microsodes.

The series will revolve around a woman who becomes part of an experimental FBI program to solve murders by implanting memories of the dead into the living.