TNS To Track Cable Ad Spending

Advertising researcher TNS Media Intelligence will start tracking spending on local cable systems. TNS will start in two markets dominated by Comcast: Boston and San Francisco; it will track what commercials are appearing in those markets and estimate what companies are spending.

TNS regularly tracks spending in 20 different types of media outlets, from magazines to TV networks. Tracking local cable ads is particularly difficult because an operator may have between 10 and 20 geographic zones that even national advertisers can cherry-pick. The first data will be available beginning April 2006.