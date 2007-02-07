TNS Signs Hearst, MTV

TNS Media Intelligence, which tracks advertising expenditures and placements, has signed two new clients.

According to the company, MTV and Hearst-Argyle have signed multiyear deals for the service, which TNS says tracks $150 billion in ad buys across over 2 million brands.

MTV networks that will use the service include MTV, MTV2, comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, CMT, TV Land, Spike, and VH1.

Hearst-Argyle has 28 TV stations, which will use the service to get information on the ad buys on its stations and Websites.