TNS Downgrades Ad Forecast

U.S. advertising will climb 1.7% in 2007, reaching over $152 billion. That’s from TNS Media Intelligence, a downgraded forecast from TNS’ call for a 2.6% bump in January. The first half of 2007 is expected to rise 1.2%, and the second half 2.3%.

TNS predicts internet advertising to jump 16% in 2007, cable to rise 5.9%, Spanish-language media up 3.7%, network TV up 1.3%, syndicated TV up 1.2%, and spot TV down 5.5%.

"The advertising market has moved onto a slower track than we thought possible just six months ago," said TNS Media Intelligence CEO Steven J. Fredericks. "It appears that total measured expenditures will post their smallest annual gain since the 2001 advertising recession as marketers continue to incrementally scale back their allocations to off-line media in favor of less expensive digital alternatives."

Last week, TNS released a study reporting that total advertising was down .3 for the first quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2006. Nielsen Monitor-Plus, meanwhile, put the first-quarter drop at .6%