TNS: Cable Ads Up, Broadcast Down

Cable advertising was up 6.3% in the first quarter of 2007, according to a study released this morning from TNS Media Intelligence, to $3.82 billion. Network TV, meanwhile, lacking the Olympic Games, was down 7.2% to $6.05 billion, while Spot TV slipped 4.1% to $3.74 billion.

Spanish language television, however, was up 3.7%.

Total media advertising was down .3% from the first quarter of 2006 to $34.93 billion.

Among blue-chip advertisers, General Motors dropped 30.9% and AT&T plummeted 19.2%. On the plus side, Sprint, Verizon and DaimlerChrysler increased ad spending in the quarter.

In other media, internet ads jumped 16.7% to $2.7 billion, and local newspaper advertising dropped 4.6%.