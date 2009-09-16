TNS: Ad Spending Expenditures Down 14.3% in First Half of ‘09

Total measured advertising expenditures fell 14.3% during the first six months of 2009 compared to 2008, according to a report from TNS Media intelligence. In the 2nd quarter of 2009, ad spending was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. That makes it the fifth straight quarter of year-over-year declines.

"The rate of decline in ad spending was level throughout the second quarter," said Jon Swallen, SVP of research at TNS Media Intelligence. "While it's tempting to interpret this as a positive indicator that things aren't getting worse, the fact remains that the market has been steadily tracking at around 14% declines for several consecutive months and this represents billions of lost revenue. Early data from third quarter hint at possible improvements for some media due to easy comparisons against distressed levels of year ago expenditures."

Television ad spending was down 10% year-over-year, according to the report, with national syndication seeing the smallest decline, down only 0.7%. Spot television buys, by comparison, were down 27.1%