TNN's XFL numbers down again

O.k., so it's not big news anymore, but TNN saw its ratings for the XFL drop again last Sunday.

The netwroks scored a 0.6 rating for the game, off 22% from the previous week. The XFL controls all the ad time on the Sunday game, so it's not a big deal for TNN. In fact, a network spokewoman noted, "It's still a good thing for TNN because it's an increase in our usual rating." - John Higgins