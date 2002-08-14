TNN teams up with Taco Bell

Taco Bell Corp. is teaming up with Viacom Inc.'s TNN: The National Network for an advertising and product-placement pact.

The multimillion-dollar deal, which runs through summer 2003, includes Taco Bell

advertising and product placement on TNN originals, including new game show

Oblivious, reality series Ultimate Revenge and upcoming animated

series Gary the Rat.

The youth-oriented fast-food company also recently inked a similar deal with

TNN's sister network, MTV: Music Television.

"Advertising with 'The New TNN' is part of our ongoing strategy to be a major

player on cable networks that are most effective in reaching our target

audience," said Debbie Myers, Taco Bell's vice president of media

services, entertainment and licensing, in a prepared statement.