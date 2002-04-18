TNN targets alternative audience

TNN: The National Network is pushing to be an alternative to

general-entertainment networks.

That means providing 'a young demo with programming they won't get anywhere

else,' executive vice president and general manager Diane Robina said at an

upfront presentation Tuesday.

World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. action and Star Trek already drive the

channel, but Robina said new acquired and original fare are the next step.

TNN's biggest arrival will be off-nets of CBS hit CSI: Crime Scene

Investigation, debuting in September. CSI will air Monday nights,

after wrestling.

An adult animation block featuring Gary the

Rat, starring the voice

talents of Kelsey Grammer, will debut in early 2003. The classic Ren

& Stimpy and Stripperella, starring Pamela Anderson as a

stripper/superhero, will also run in the block, tentatively slated for Tuesday

nights.

Other new series include Oblivious, a Candid Camera-style game

show, and Slamball, a

combination of basketball and trampolines.

TNN also acquired rights to 15 James Bond films.