TNN gets Wrestling lift

TNN reports that the first full month of wrestling boosted its October prime time rating 38% over last year, to 1.12, with a 44% increase in households, to 877,000. The greatest gain was in TNN's 18-49 target demo, which averaged a 0.55/528,000, up 110% in rating and 104% in households. For total day, TNN increased 17% from the prior year, with a 0.48 rating, and delivered an average 375,000 households, a 21% jump.