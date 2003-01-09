TNN gets manly, replaces top exec

MTV Networks squeezed out TNN: The National Network general manager Diane Robina and plans to

recast the network as a channel for men.

Replacing Robina is Albie Hecht, who had been president of movie and TV

production for MTVN's Nickelodeon, TV Land and TNN.

In the two years that she ran the network, Robina made strides in replacing

TNN's old-skewing, country positioning from its days as The Nashville Network,

significantly drawing in viewers 18 through 49.

But so much of that initial gain was from World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shows,

and other new programming hasn't gelled.

Repackaging the channel as "television's first entertainment network for men"

will mark the third positioning of TNN since MTVN took control, replacing The

New TNN and TNN: We've Got Pop.

"Look at what Lifetime [Television] has done for women -- that's what we want to do for

men," Hecht said.

That's tough without the quintessential male TV programming: pro sports.

But Hecht said that by putting acquired shows and original product "through a

filter," he expects to cement the new image.

Another MTVN executive said replacing Robina was driven more by deciding

to reposition the network, and not by her track record. "If she were the right person

to chase the new strategy, she'd still be in there."

Robina is considering another job at MTVN.