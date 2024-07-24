TNA Wrestling Lands More Programing On Eurosport India

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said its TNA Wrestling has expanded its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Eurosport India.

Under an exclusive multi-year agreement, Eurosport India will carry hundreds of hour of content including original series, pay-per-view events, and top matches throughout India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Earlier this year, Eurosports agreed to carry eight new TNA Plus Presents special a year, plus new episodes of the Hindi-language TNA Impact! Highlight series Pehlwani Patakha.

“This expanded deal is a testament to how powerfully TNA has resonated with audiences throughout India and its Sub-Continent,” said Ariel Shnerer, Senior VP of content, distribution and marketing for Anthem Sports Group. “WBD clearly recognizes the value that TNA brings to the Eurosport India platform, and we are proud to continue our successful partnership with them. We look forward to providing these loyal viewers with even more of the high-quality professional wrestling content they enjoy.”

The new deal includes the weekly flagship series TNA Impact! and PPV events such as Bound for Glory and Slammiversary. Oher highlights include access to legacy series such as Epics, TNA’s Greatest Matches, Legends, British Boot Camp, and TNA Unfinished Business,

“Pro-Wrestling has been an integral part of childhood in India, creating a nostalgic connection for many. Cultivating this connection has been key to the growth of Eurosport's passionate fan base,” siad Ruchir Jain, head of distribution and sports, South Asia, for Warner Bros. Discovery Distribution. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier sports entertainment, and we look forward to providing our thrill-loving audience with exceptional wrestling experiences through this partnership."