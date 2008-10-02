TMZ to Launch Hub on MySpaceTV

News Corp.-owned MySpace and Warner Bros. Television Group are partnering to launch a TMZ-branded entertainment hub at MySpaceTV, the two companies confirmed late Wednesday.

The new hub expands upon the two companies’ existing partnership, which began in February 2008 when TMZ launched a branded channel on MySpaceTV. That channel will continue to exist, but it will also be surrounded by breaking news, video clips, in-depth photo galleries, a custom-built community page and more.

To preserve station exclusivity, all videos clips airing on TMZ’s MySpaceTV hub will air first on TMZ’s TV-station partners, according to Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. launched TMZ as a syndicated TV program last September after creating highly successful Web site TMZ.com in December 2005. Currently, TMZ is typically the third-highest-rated entertainment magazine, after CBS’ Entertainment Tonight and Inside Edition. The show has been the highest-rated entertainment-news program in all of syndication among young demographics for the past 24 consecutive weeks, according to Warner Bros. and Nielsen.

TMZ.com attracted 10.5 million unique visitors and 375 million page views in August, according to Warner Bros. and comScore Media Metrix.