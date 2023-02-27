TMZ to Debut TMZ Audio Network

TMZ on March 2 will launch the TMZ Audio Network, which expands the Fox-owned pop-culture brand’s purview into audio.

Flagship The TMZ Podcast, which like insider news strip TMZ Live, dives into the top entertainment and pop culture stories of the day with insight and commentary from TMZ’s staff. The TMZ Podcast, which debuted in September 2021, is already available on TMZ.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

Last Days, which posted a trailer on February 14, digs into one of TMZ’s claims to fame: celebrity death, having broken stories around the deaths of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant and many more. Last Days, hosted by Derek Kaufman and Jason Beckerman, digs into the final days of some of the most famous people in entertainment, sports, politics and pop culture.

Across the pond, TMZ will get into the cutthroat sport of covering the royals with Spilling Royal Tea, hosted by Sean Mandell. Spilling Royal Tea debuts March 2, ahead of the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6. TMZ posted a trailer for the new show on February 24.

Finally, TMZ Sports, hosted by Michael Babcock and Mojo Muhtadi and spun out of TMZ’s online sports vertical, will cover the biggest stories at the cross section of sports and pop culture each week day. A trailer for this show dropped on February 14.

TMZ plans to launch more audio content and podcasts throughout the year.

The TMZ Audio Network will be available via all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

TMZ, which was started by Warner Bros. as a website in 2005, and then sold as a show into syndication in 2007. TMZ as a whole was sold to Fox on September 13, 2021.