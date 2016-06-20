'TMZ' Gets Three More Seasons on Fox O&Os

The Fox Television Stations have renewed the entertainment shows TMZ and TMZ Live on all of its O&Os through the 2019-20 season.

The renewal deal furthers Fox’s relationship with the TMZ brand, which dates back to 2007, when the stations served as the primary launch group for TMZ. Fox has aired TMZ Live, a live chat program, since 2013.

TMZ is produced by Harvey Levin Productions and paraMedia in association with Telepictures. Warner Bros. Domestic Television distributes it.

"Watching the folks at TMZ create a new paradigm for strip television has been incredibly exhilarating, so we’re looking forward to these next three years,” Frank Cicha, Fox Stations’ senior VP of programming, said in a statement.