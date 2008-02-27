TMZ-Branded Channel to Launch on MySpaceTV

TMZ and MySpaceTV signed a content partnership that will see clips from the popular syndicated gossip show on the social-networking site’s video platform.

Under the terms of the deal, TMZ will have a branded channel on MySpaceTV and will provide clips from the show -- after they have aired -- as well as Web-only content.

TMZ is the latest professional content provider to join forces with MySpaceTV. BBC Worldwide, National Geographic, Sony and original series quarterlife all have branded channels of their own.

According to MySpaceTV vice president of marketing and content James Kirk, the addition of TMZ will be a perfect fit for MySpace.

"The MySpace community consumes celebrity and entertainment news at a rapid pace, and TMZ's exclusive content perfectly complements the immersive community experience MySpace offers to our users," he said.