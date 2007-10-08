TM Forum Creates Cable Interest Group

The TM Forum, a trade organization focusing on communications, information and entertainment, is creating a new group that will specialize in the cable industry.

The Cable Interest Group will consist of MSOs from both the United States and Europe, and it will focus on issues affecting the industry. Some of the issues the collective will address include data management, service delivery, revenue assurance and the management of services such as advertising, multimedia applications, interactive services and the introduction of personalized content.

TM Forum tapped Kelly Anderson to head up the Cable Interest Group. Anderson comes over from TM Forum’s IPDR.org, another collaborative focusing on next-generation Internet-protocol service-usage and exchange standards.

"With several major cable MSOs as members of TM Forum already, including Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications, we have been able to prove our value in the cable industry.” TM Forum president Martin Creaner said in a statement. “Establishing the Cable Interest Group, appointing Kelly to drive our overall cable initiatives and creating a strong cable industry focus at our upcoming Management World Americas event in Dallas serves to re-emphasize our commitment to growing our relevance to the cable market."

The TM Forum will host the Management World Americas (http://www.tmforum.org/browse.aspx?catID=4344) event Nov. 4-8 in Dallas. The event will focus on operation and management solutions for cable operators and will feature guest speakers from the cable industry, including Time Warner chief technology officer Mike LaJoie.

Some of the topics covered at the event will include managing, delivering and billing for content, interactive advertising and third-party applications for OpenCable Application Platform version 1.1 and e-commerce.