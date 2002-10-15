TLC's got ratings in higher Spaces
The Learning Channel's smash hit, Trading Spaces, ruled cable Saturday
night, collecting a 3.2 average rating for three evening episodes, according to
a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.
The 9 p.m. helping of Trading Spaces Oct. 12 nabbed a 4.0 rating,
setting up its new companion show, While You Were Out, which scored a 3.3
rating at 10 p.m.
TLC finished the week of Oct. 7 through 13 with a 1.2 average in prime time,
slightly higher than its usual marks.
ESPN finished the week with the highest prime time average among basic-cable
channels, posting a 1.9. The sports network claimed the week's highest-rated
program -- a stellar 7.6 rating for its Oct. 13 National Football League
telecast.
Nickelodeon -- buoyed by prime time episodes of its hit series, SpongeBob
SquarePants -- turned in a 1.8 rating, good enough for second.
Lifetime Television followed with a 1.7 in prime time, and USA Network and
Turner Network Television, each with 1.6 averages, rounded out the top
five.
