TLC's got ratings in higher Spaces

The Learning Channel's smash hit, Trading Spaces, ruled cable Saturday

night, collecting a 3.2 average rating for three evening episodes, according to

a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

The 9 p.m. helping of Trading Spaces Oct. 12 nabbed a 4.0 rating,

setting up its new companion show, While You Were Out, which scored a 3.3

rating at 10 p.m.

TLC finished the week of Oct. 7 through 13 with a 1.2 average in prime time,

slightly higher than its usual marks.

ESPN finished the week with the highest prime time average among basic-cable

channels, posting a 1.9. The sports network claimed the week's highest-rated

program -- a stellar 7.6 rating for its Oct. 13 National Football League

telecast.

Nickelodeon -- buoyed by prime time episodes of its hit series, SpongeBob

SquarePants -- turned in a 1.8 rating, good enough for second.

Lifetime Television followed with a 1.7 in prime time, and USA Network and

Turner Network Television, each with 1.6 averages, rounded out the top

five.