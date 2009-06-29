TLC's "Chilli" and Salt n' Pepa's "Pepa" Grab VH1 Shows

VH1 has given the green light to three new series starring pseudonymous talent. TLC's "Chilli," Salt n' Pepa's "Pepa" and "The Entertainer" from I Love NY and I Love Money will all star in new shows for the network in 2010. VH1 has also ordered a second season of Sober House with Dr. Drew and a seventh season of Celebrity Fit Club.

The untitled Pepa series is being billed as a "real life comedy" following Sandra "Pepa" Dalton as she searches for love after four years of celibacy. VH1 has picked up eight half hour episodes of the series.

The Chilli Project (working title) will feature the former TLC star searching for love with the help of relationship expert Tionna Smalls. The network has ordered eight half hour episodes of the program, which is from FremantleMedia North America.

The Entertainer will use a similar format to the network's other dating shows, bringing together a group of young bachelorettes that try to woo Frank "The Entertainer" Moresco's heart, and help him move out of his parent's basement. VH1 has ordered 10 one hour episodes.