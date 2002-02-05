TLC's Bennett rejoins BBC
Jana Bennett, executive vice president and general manager for Discovery
Communications Inc.'s The Learning Channel, is stepping down to return to the
British Broadcasting Corp.
Bennett worked at the BBC from 1973 through 1999, and she will be director of
television for BBC One, BBC Two and several digital networks.
Bennett, who will remain at TLC until April, is credited with expanding the
network's appeal with new series like Junkyard Wars and Trading
Spaces.
