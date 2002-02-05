TLC's Bennett rejoins BBC

Jana Bennett, executive vice president and general manager for Discovery

Communications Inc.'s The Learning Channel, is stepping down to return to the

British Broadcasting Corp.

Bennett worked at the BBC from 1973 through 1999, and she will be director of

television for BBC One, BBC Two and several digital networks.

Bennett, who will remain at TLC until April, is credited with expanding the

network's appeal with new series like Junkyard Wars and Trading

Spaces.