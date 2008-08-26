TLC Taps Production Executive

TLC has named Nancy Daniels as senior VP, production and development, for the channel.

Daniels had held the same post at co-owned Discovery Studios, West Coast, for the past year.

She will be based in L.A. and head up planning and execution for TLC programming.

Before joining Discovery, Daniels had been VP of alternative development for CBS, where she worked on Survivor, Amazing Race, and Big Brother, among others. Before that she was with a series of independent production houses and produced series for TLC, CBS, MTV and others.