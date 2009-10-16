TLC Sues Jon Gosselin

TLC has filed suit against Jon Gosselin, accusing the "Jon and Kate Plus 8" star of breaching his contract.

Complaint, filed Friday morning in Montgomery County, Md., Circuit Court, accused Gosselin of breaching both a morals clause and an exclusivity clause in his contract with the network.

According to TLC, Gosselin capitalized on his "rising notoriety by selling his services to other media, in violation of his contractural exclusivity obligation." That included an agreement to appear as a regular on syndie entertainment mags "Entertainment Tonight" and "The Insider."

Cabler said Gosselin also "routinely sold photographic rights to various media outlets" and accepted endorsement deals such as a paid August appearance at a party in Las Vegas.

