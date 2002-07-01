TLC still without GM
The Learning Channel may be without a top executive for a bit longer.
Departing general manager Jana Bennett announced in February that she was leaving for
the British Broadcasting Corp.
So why the holdup replacing her? Most likely because incoming Discovery
Networks U.S. boss Billy Campbell wants a say in picking her successor.
Campbell, who is replacing Johnathan Rodgers, is just getting started, although
the plum TLC post is likely high on his priority list.
TLC is a bright spot in the Discovery family right now. The network is averaging a
healthy 0.9 in prime time, driven by cult hits like Junkyard Wars and
Trading Spaces.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.