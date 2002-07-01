TLC still without GM

The Learning Channel may be without a top executive for a bit longer.

Departing general manager Jana Bennett announced in February that she was leaving for

the British Broadcasting Corp.

So why the holdup replacing her? Most likely because incoming Discovery

Networks U.S. boss Billy Campbell wants a say in picking her successor.

Campbell, who is replacing Johnathan Rodgers, is just getting started, although

the plum TLC post is likely high on his priority list.

TLC is a bright spot in the Discovery family right now. The network is averaging a

healthy 0.9 in prime time, driven by cult hits like Junkyard Wars and

Trading Spaces.