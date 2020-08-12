TLC Shares Fall Premieres

Little People, Big World, about the Roloff family, returns on TLC Sept. 29. In a continuation of season 14, Amy prepares to say goodbye to the farm for good, and aims to settle things with Matt. Zach and Tori are experiencing the joys and challenges of parenthood with baby Lilah and Jackson.

“Parents Matt and Amy Roloff are both little people -- 4 feet tall -- but they are determined to succeed in a world that isn't always accepting of differences,” goes the TLC show description. “Matt has risen through the ranks of the business world, closing deals with some of Silicon Valley's most well-known companies. After being laid off, Matt decided to pursue his dream of owning his own business. He is also the former president of Little People of America, an advocacy group for little people and issues affecting their lives.

“Originally a stay-at-home mom but now holding down two jobs, Amy has raised four children: twins, Jeremy and Zach, Molly and Jacob.”

Little People, Big World is produced for TLC by Discovery Studios Production in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

Sweet Home Sextuplets also starts Sept. 29 on TLC. As season three continues, the Waldrops have downsized to a mobile home with their Alabama house undergoing renovations. While they all technically fit, it gets extra tight when the sextuplets outgrow their cribs.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is produced for TLC by Discovery Studios.

Season seven of My Big Fat Fabulous Life kicks off Nov. 10. Whitney and Chase are engaged, but hit bumps in the road, including a quarantine brought on by COVID.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is produced for TLC by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company.