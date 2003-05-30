TLC rides Bus to victory with teachers

According to a survey sponsored by PBS, the top educational show is on

cable's The Learning Channel.

Magic School Bus was picked No. 1 by a national survey of

educators.

PBS can take some of the credit for that show.

Magic School Bus ran first on PBS back in the mid-1990s, but it moved to Fox

and eventually to TLC and co-owned Discovery Kids.

PBS claimed six of the 10 most popular shows with educators.

The top 10 are, in order: Magic School Bus (TLC), Reading

Rainbow (PBS), National Geographic (PBS), Bill Nye the Science

Guy (Noggin), Arthur (PBS), Biography (A&E Network), Sesame

Street (PBS), Schoolhouse Rock (ABC), Nova (PBS) and

Between the Lions (PBS).

The study was conducted by Grunwald Associates of San Mateo, Calif., which

held 1,010 online interviews with primary- and secondary-school teachers in

September 2002.