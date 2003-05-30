TLC rides Bus to victory with teachers
According to a survey sponsored by PBS, the top educational show is on
cable's The Learning Channel.
Magic School Bus was picked No. 1 by a national survey of
educators.
PBS can take some of the credit for that show.
Magic School Bus ran first on PBS back in the mid-1990s, but it moved to Fox
and eventually to TLC and co-owned Discovery Kids.
PBS claimed six of the 10 most popular shows with educators.
The top 10 are, in order: Magic School Bus (TLC), Reading
Rainbow (PBS), National Geographic (PBS), Bill Nye the Science
Guy (Noggin), Arthur (PBS), Biography (A&E Network), Sesame
Street (PBS), Schoolhouse Rock (ABC), Nova (PBS) and
Between the Lions (PBS).
The study was conducted by Grunwald Associates of San Mateo, Calif., which
held 1,010 online interviews with primary- and secondary-school teachers in
September 2002.
