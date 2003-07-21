TLC renews What Not to Wear

The Learning Channel's popular fashion-makeover show, What Not to Wear, returns for its

second season Aug. 29 with 45 new episodes.

In its first season last spring, the reality show averaged 2.7 million

viewers.

The Discovery Networks U.S. channel welcomes another new reality show, Resident

Life, Sept. 8. The 13-episode series chronicles the lives of young doctors

at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

In other Discovery-related news, Lisa Delligatti is returning to Discovery

Networks as senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing.

Most recently an affiliate-sales executive for Comedy Central, she had worked for

Discovery from 1987-1997.

Matt Kochan joins Discovery Networks as VP, marketing strategy,

affiliate sales and marketing, and Kelly Picciotta has been promoted to

director of marketing, national accounts, affiliate sales and

marketing.