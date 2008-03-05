TLC, Real Simple Form Multimedia Partnership

TLC and Real Simple formed a partnership to co-develop multimedia content.

The agreement will span multiple platforms, creating content that will appear simultaneously on TV, radio, in print and online, as well as live events.

The target audience for the content is career women who want to make their lives a little easier. For example, when TLC launches a new show in August, Real Simple will develop digital companion products, as well as editorial content in Real Simple magazine.

In addition to having more content in more places, the hope is that readers of Real Simple and viewers of TLC may be drawn to the other brand through the new multimedia efforts.

"This collaboration is a wonderful fit that speaks directly to our viewers," TLC president Angela Shapiro-Mathes said in a statement. "Our brands are a perfect psychographic match and, together, TLC and Real Simple will also bring our advertising partners an unmatched opportunity to connect with our shared audience."

All advertising sales will be a joint effort between the two companies. TLC is owned by Discovery Communications, while Real Simple is owned by Time Warner.