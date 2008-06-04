TLC to Open The Singing Office

TLC said Wednesday that it set June 29 as the launch date for its latest series, The Singing Office.

The hour show is a reality competition in which hosts Mel B (Spice Girls) and Joey Fatone (*NSYNC) "ambush" unsuspecting offices, holding impromptu singing contests to pick candidates for a five-person team. Then it is off to a singers' boot camp, where they will be coached for an eventual sing-off, judged by the studio audience, capped by a $50,000 grand-prize winner.

In a twist on the American Idol format, the initial judging will be by the audience, with the final judging by a panel of music pros.

The Singing Office will air Sundays at 9 p.m.

The series is also being promoted via a 10-market radio campaign in which DJs will ask listeners to participate in their own online auditions for a shot at a karaoke machine and a chance for a grand prize HDTV/karaoke home theater.