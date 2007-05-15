TLC Launches First Broadband Series

TLC announced they are launching their first ever straight to broadband series, Makeover Train, this June.

Each three-minute webisode of Makeover Train will feature three stylists who ride the Boston subway, also known as “The T”, searching for commuters in need of an on-the-spot makeover. The stylists have only from when the commuter steps onto the train until when they step off to complete the style makeover.

“We are thrilled to extend TLC’s success as an on-air lifestyle destination to new platforms with the premiere our first original direct to broadband series,” said Christian Drobnyk, senior vice president, programming and development, TLC in a statement. “This is just the beginning. As consumer viewing behavior evolves, TLC will continue to bring its loyal fans and advertisers new experiences that engage, entertain and inform across all forms of media.”

The announcement by TLC comes on the heels of the announcement yesterday that Discovery Mobile is launching 14 new series for the mobile platform, an indication that the company is getting more comfortable with new media ventures.

Clairol Herbal Essences Color has signed on as the exclusive sponsor of the first ten episodes of the series. Makeover Train premieres June 4th at TLC.com