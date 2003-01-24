TLC hits it big in Vegas
The Learning Channel hit Trading Spaces collected a stunning 4.4 rating for its first
partially live episode, according to Nielsen Media Research.
In the "Vegas: Live Reveal" episode Jan. 18, Trading Spaces went
live for the last 10 minutes, as participants got to see their redecorated room.
It was the show's best-ever rating.
