TLC GM knighted

Jana Bennett, executive vice president and general manager of TLC, was awarded the Order of the British Empire (O.B.E.) for services to science broadcasting.

The O.B.E. is a class of the British order of knighthood that was instituted in 1917 by King George V to reward meritorious service to the government. Other O.B.E. honorees this year include Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, singer Lulu, and Colin Dexter of the famed Inspector Morse mysteries.

Before coming to TLC last year, Bennet spent 20 years working at the BBC, primarily in science programming.