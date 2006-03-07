TiVo, Verizon Partner for Scheduling on-the-Go

Digital video recorder (DVR) manufacturer TiVo has announced a deal with Verizon Wireless that will allow Verizon Wireless customers to use their cellphones to remotely schedule recordings on their TiVo boxes.

The service, called TiVo Mobile, will be provided by a downloadable application and will appear as part of the “Get It Now” service on compatible Verizon cellphones. TiVo Mobile is scheduled to be available this summer, and it will be cross-promoted by TiVo and Verizon.

Cable equipment manufacturers Scientific-Atlanta and Motorola demonstrated similar mobile phone access capabilities with their DVR-equipped set-tops at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last January, but such services have yet to be rolled out to digital cable customers. Major cable operators who have partnered with wireless provider Sprint Nextel on a number of technology and marketing initiatives are expected to introduce that capability this year.