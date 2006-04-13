TiVo Unveils New CFO Act

Digital video recorder manufacturer TiVo Inc. says it is appointing Stuart West to the position of acting Chief Financial Officer, effective April 17. West, who has been with TiVo for more than five years, will retain his title of VP, Finance and is the only internal candidate for the permanent position of Chief Financial Officer, according to the company. He replaces former CFO Dave Courtney, who announced in late 2005 his intention “to leave the company after a transition period.”

“In his time at TiVo, Stuart has overseen our finance and accounting function, closely coordinated with our engineering and marketing teams and led our active investor relations function,” states Tom Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of TiVo. “Given this experience, it is natural for him to assume this position of acting CFO. I expect Stuart will make a significant contribution in his newly expanded role at TiVo and look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”

A TiVo spokesman declined to comment on how actively TiVo is pursuing outside candidates for the CFO position.

Prior to joining TiVo, West was a business development executive at venture-backed Silicon Valley software and service startups and vice president at J.P. Morgan, where he managed mergers, IPOs, and other financings for technology companies. West's other work experience includes Texas Instruments, the U.S. State Department, and the White House.