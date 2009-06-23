TiVo Teams With Quantcast On Cross-Platform Measurement

Digital video recorder supplier TiVo has formed a partnership with Web audience measurement specialist Quantcast to provide advertisers and media companies with a cross-platform audience analysis solution that helps evaluate the relationship between television viewership and online activity.

The companies, which plan to commercially introduce the new measurement service later this summer, announced their collaboration in conjunction with the Advertising Research Foundation’s Audience Measurement 4.0 conference in New York. The cross-platform measurement will use the 35,000-household sample that TiVo currently employs for its Power||Watch ratings panel in combination with Quantcast’s direct measurement offering to gauge advertising effectiveness, cross-platform media consumption and programming affinity by producing in-depth TV and online media consumption and activity reports. It will calculate metrics such as “overlap analysis” and “downstream behavior” with both advertisers and programmers in mind.

"The current advertising marketplace, with most of its spend in broadcast, is unable to accurately attribute effectiveness and customer affinity across channels,” said Konrad Feldman, Quantcast CEO, in a statement. “The strategic partnership of Quantcast and TiVo will, for the first time, provide marketers with cross media insights and reporting into advertising exposure and effectiveness that link TV advertising and programming exposure to their own online activity."

“Now, brands will have a powerful new tool to measure marketing ROI, by measuring the web activity generated by their television advertising - and vice-versa,” added Todd Juenger, VP and GM of TiVo Audience Research & Measurement, in a statement. “This is a significant leap forward in our efforts to help advertisers and networks better understand how television and Internet behavior inter-relate.”