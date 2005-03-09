TiVo Patent Suit Survives
By John Higgins
A federal judge kept TiVo Inc.’s patent suit against direct-broadcast satellite operator EchoStar Communications Corp. alive Wednesday, denying a motion to dismiss the case or transfer it to another jurisdiction.
TiVo alleges that EchoStar – which makes its own brand of digial video recorders – is violating its “time warp” patent.
TiVo says that patent covers methods of such basic functions as recording one program while playing back another and watching a show as it is recording.
The case is set for trial in October.
