TiVo Modifying KidZone

Hardly more than a week after taking the wraps off KidZone, TiVo will add a new component that it says will make it "even easier" for parents to control their kids TV viewing.

KidZone, announced last week in concert with anti-indecency groups Parents Television Council and Common Sense Media, is described as a password-protected mode for the digital video recorder in which it will only diplay re-approved programming, including lineups suggested by the groups, while still allowing adults to record what they want to.

TiVo says it will unveil the new and improved KidZone at a press conference in Washington March 14.