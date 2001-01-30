Tivo inks ad pact with Miller

Tivo struck a deal with Miller Brewing Co. to its charter advertising program in a one-year pact. Miller will get 30 minutes of pre-loaded Tivo content on its receivers along with sponsorship opportunities. Tivo also unveiled strategic partnerships with Starcom Media Vest Group, a unit of Bcom3 Group, and Digital@JWT, J. Walter Thompson's interactive ad group.

The Starcom alliance already paid off with Miller Brewing, a Starcom client.

- Richard Tedesco